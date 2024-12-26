Minott closed with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across five minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 victory over the Mavericks.

Minott was used sparingly again, continuing what has been a frustrating start to the season. Although he has played in more games than he has missed, Minott typically logs most of his playing time down the stretch, when the game is done and dusted. Barring injuries to those around him, his role is unlikely to change moving forward.