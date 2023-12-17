Minott (illness) is questionable Monday against Miami.
Minott is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to illness. He hasn't been a relevant factor in Minnesota's rotation regardless, logging six total minutes of court time across his past nine healthy games.
