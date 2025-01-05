Minott (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Minott could miss a second straight game due to an illness. Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would see a slight uptick in minutes off the bench should Minott be able to play Monday.
