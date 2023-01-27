Minott was recalled from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Minott spent the last week in the G League but will be available for Minnesota's matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday. Over seven NBA appearances this year, he's averaged just 1.4 points in 2.3 minutes per game.
