Minott was recalled from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Minott has been shuffled between the G League and parent club recently, and he'll be available for Minnesota's game against the Kings on Monday after a one-game stint with Iowa. He's averaging just 1.4 points in 2.3 minutes per game over seven NBA appearances this year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Near double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Assigned to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Recalled by Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Near double-double in losing effort•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Lifts offense in near double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Leads with near double-double•