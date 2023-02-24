Minott was recalled from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Minott was sent to the G League on Thursday but will rejoin the parent club a day later. Over his last four appearances with Minnesota, he's averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game, but his role has been inconsistent.
