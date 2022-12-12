Minnesota recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves to the NBA club Monday.

Minott is averaging 17.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks across 11 G League games this season. However, he's made just one NBA appearance this year, totaling four points, three rebounds and one assist in four minutes during a Nov. 28 loss to Washington.

