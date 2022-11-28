Minnesota recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Minott has averaged 17.7 points and 8.1 rebounds across nine games for Iowa, but the rookie second-round pick has yet to appear in an NBA contest. With Jaden McDaniels (illness) and Taurean Prince (shoulder) dealing with injuries, it's possible Minott cracks the rotation as a reserve forward during Monday's contest against Washington.
