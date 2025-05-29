Minott racked up three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist across seven minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Due to Minnesota being blown out during Wednesday's season-ending loss, the team emptied the bench, allowing Minott to make just his fifth playoff appearance this season. Minott has a $2.19 million team option for the 2025-26 campaign.