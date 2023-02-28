The Timberwolves assigned Minott to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
Minott didn't see any action during his recent stint with the NBA club and will head back to the G League. Across 19 appearances with Iowa, he's averaging 18.1 points while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from deep.
