Minott recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 146-112 loss to Denver.

Minott had yet to play more than four minutes in any game this season, but he took advantage of the opportunity in Tuesday's blowout loss to showcase his ability at the NBA level. He's expected to remain in a minimal role off the bench, however, so this was an outlier rather than a sign of things to come in the future for the former Memphis standout.