Minott delivered 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 138-111 preseason win over Maccabi.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gave minutes to several players who are competing for the final roster spots, and there's no question Minott stood out with a strong display on both ends of the court while also co-leading the team in field-goal attempts. However, Minott has a tough road ahead of him to make the Opening Night roster, and it's not out of the question to imagine him opening the regular season in the G League instead.