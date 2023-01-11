Minott notched 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 143-132 loss to South Bay.

Minott made his first appearance with Iowa after being assigned to the G League, finishing as one of five Wolves players to score 15 or more points. Minott has averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assist over his last two outings.