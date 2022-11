Minott notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-99 win over Sioux Falls.

Minott followed up Saturday's double-double showing by finishing second on the Wolves in scoring while nearly surpassing 20 points for the second game in a row. Minott is averaging 21 points, nine rebounds and one assist in two contests this season.