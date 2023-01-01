Minott finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), si rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.
Minott led the Wolves bench in scoring while providing a nice boost defensively with a pair of blocks and a steal. Minott made his first appearance with Iowa since being assigned back to the G League after a stint in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
