Minott had one point (1-2 FT), one rebound and one block in eight minutes during Monday's 114-93 victory over the Hornets.
Minott slid into the rotation for just the second time this season, playing eight minutes of garbage time. He is typically only ever utilized when the scoreline is one-sided. There is no indication that his role is going to change moving forward.
