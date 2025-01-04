Minott (illness) will not play Saturday against the Pistons.
Minott will miss his first game since Dec. 13, but the guard will be day-to-day going forward. He's been a fringe rotation player for Minnesota with an average of 8.6 minutes across his last five games.
