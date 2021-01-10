Okogie (hamstring) is available Sunday against the Spurs but will have a minutes restriction, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Okogie missed six straight games with a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to practice recently and will return to game action Sunday. He'll come off the bench and have a limit on his playing time during his first game back on the court, but it's not yet clear how much he'll be restricted.
