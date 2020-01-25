Okogie scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-0 3PT, 5-5 FT), and added four assists, six rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Houston.

Okogie got his first start in over a month and saw the most playing time he's had since Dec. 6. He acquitted himself well, coming just one point shy of his season high while also contributing solid numbers across the board.