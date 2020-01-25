Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Adds 17 points in start
Okogie scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-0 3PT, 5-5 FT), and added four assists, six rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Houston.
Okogie got his first start in over a month and saw the most playing time he's had since Dec. 6. He acquitted himself well, coming just one point shy of his season high while also contributing solid numbers across the board.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Gets start Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Contributes off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Solid effort in rout•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Strong two-way effort Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Logs 21 minutes despite elbow issue•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Officially cleared•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.