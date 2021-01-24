Okogie (hamstring) is active and starting Saturday against the Pelicans.
The 22-year-old was considered probable and will continue to play through the hamstring issue. Okogie is averaging 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.6 minutes over five contests since returning from a six-game absence.
