Okogie (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

After missing five consecutive games while in protocols, Okogie will make his return Friday. He's likely to come off the bench. Across his 36 appearances this season, Okogie has averaged 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.8 minutes. Okogie's return could lead to fewer opportunities for Juancho Hernangomez, Jaden McDaniels and/or Jaylen Nowell.