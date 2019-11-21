Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Available Wednesday
Okogie (knee) is available to play Wednesday against the Jazz, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Okogie has been cleared to play Wednesday after getting through warmups with no issues. He played 24 minutes in his return from a one-game absence Monday, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.
