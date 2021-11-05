Josh Okogie will play a reserve role in Friday's clash against the Clippers.
Okogie will come off the bench in favor of Taurean Prince. It will be his fourth game out of eight that he has played a reserve role this season. All-in-all he is averaging just 3.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 15.5 minutes per game.
