Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Battling knee soreness
Okogie is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston due to left knee soreness.
The Wolves are already shorthanded on the wing with Andrew Wiggins unavailable for personal reasons. Treveon Graham, Jarrett Culver and Jake Layman could see their minutes increase even further if Okogie is unable to play.
