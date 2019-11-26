Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Battling minor knee soreness
Okogie is probable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to left knee soreness.
Okogie has been nursing a knee issue for the last week or so, though he's missed just one of his team's last four matchups. Expect the Georgia Tech to be out on the floor for Wednesday's clash barring a last-minute setback.
