Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Cleared to play
Okogie (knee) will be availabile Monday night against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Okogie was held out of Saturday's matchup against Houston due to a knee injury, but he made it through Monday's shootaround without issue and has been cleared by Minnesota's training staff. In 12 games this season, Okogie is averaging 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals.
