Okogie has started the Timberwolves' last 10 games, but he has not been fantasy-viable during that span.

Making another start Monday night, Okogie finished with three points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes of action. He continues to hold a consistent role, but he hasn't been nearly productive enough over his last 10 games to warrant fantasy attention. During that span, Okogie is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks, while shooting a ghastly 28.3 percent from the floor, including 18.2 percent from three.