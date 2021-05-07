Okogie will come off the bench Friday against the Heat.
Both Ricky Rubio and D'Angelo Russell will start Friday, and Okogie will be pushed to the bench. In 16 appearances off the bench this season, he's averaged 3.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.0 minutes.
