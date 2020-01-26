Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Coming off bench Saturday
Okogie will come off the bench Saturday against the Thunder.
After getting the start Friday, Okogie will return to his usual bench role. As a reserve, he's averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.3 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Adds 17 points in start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Gets start Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Contributes off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Solid effort in rout•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Strong two-way effort Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Logs 21 minutes despite elbow issue•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.