Okogie will come off the bench Saturday against the Thunder, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Okogie has started every game since Jan. 13, but coach Ryan Saunders is opting to give Jarred Vanderbilt the nod. Okogie has struggled mightily as a third-year wing, averaging just 4.9 points on 34.2 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent from three. He's giving good contributions on defense, but it's hardly enough to make up for the inefficient offense.