Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Contributes 15 points Wednesday
Okogie registered 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the Hawks.
Okogie has earned his stay in the starting rotation, complimenting the others around him well and being efficient with his touches. That being said, Okogie has attempted double-digit field goals in just two of his last 10 games, which should cause fans to temper expectations of his role in the offense. Okogie is still figuring out the nuances of The League, but has developed nicely so far, so much so that he's locked in a consistent starting job.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Finds stroke in high-scoring loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Stuck in shooting rut•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Limited minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...