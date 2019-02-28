Okogie registered 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Okogie has earned his stay in the starting rotation, complimenting the others around him well and being efficient with his touches. That being said, Okogie has attempted double-digit field goals in just two of his last 10 games, which should cause fans to temper expectations of his role in the offense. Okogie is still figuring out the nuances of The League, but has developed nicely so far, so much so that he's locked in a consistent starting job.