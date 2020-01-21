Okogie had 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds off the bench in Monday's loss to Denver.

Okogie was one of the few bright spots for the Wolves on a night when they shot less than 42 percent from the field as a team. He registered his highest point total in six games, and his eight rebounds were his most in any game since Nov. 27. Okogie also added one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.