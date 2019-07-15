Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Could sit LVSL finale
Okogie's (lower leg) status for Monday's Las Vegas Summer League title game is unclear, Darren Wolfson of Skor North reports.
Okogie departed Saturday's game with a bruise on his left shin, and while he's considered "fine" by team officials, the Wolves may still opt to sit him out in what's ultimately a meaningless contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Continues playing well in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Leads team with 15 in blowout•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Snags five steals in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...