Okogie started at small forward and scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in 18 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win at Dallas.

Minnesota's distribution of minutes beyond D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns is uncertain, but Okogie's presence in the starting lineup looks set to begin the season. The defensive-minded guard/wing will need to improve his contributions on the offensive end to increase his role. He's showing some positive signs this preseason, going 3-5 from the three-point line and shooting 5-8 from the field.