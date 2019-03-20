Okogie produced 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three steals and an assist over 30 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

As expected, Okogie drew another start on Tuesday and played heavy minutes. He's now averaged 20 points per game over his last two contests and will look to continue building momentum on Thursday at Charlotte.