Okogie is starting Wednesday against the Hawks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Timberwolves traded away a pair of starters in Shabazz Napier and Robert Covington on Tuesday, leaving Okogie to temporarily fill the void they left behind. In 13 prior starts this season, Okogie is averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.8 minutes.