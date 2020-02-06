Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Enters starting lineup
Okogie is starting Wednesday against the Hawks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Timberwolves traded away a pair of starters in Shabazz Napier and Robert Covington on Tuesday, leaving Okogie to temporarily fill the void they left behind. In 13 prior starts this season, Okogie is averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.8 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Finds touch at free-throw line•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Quiet off bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Adds 17 points in start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Gets start Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Contributes off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...