Okogie (hamstring) is expected to play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of The Dane Moore NBA Podcast reports.
Okogie returned Sunday from a hamstring injury that cost him six games, playing 20 minutes in that contest. He was dealing with some soreness after the fact, but he should be good to go Wednesday.
