Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Fills out box score in return
Okogie (knee) put up 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.
Okogie shook off a sore left knee to deliver a quality effort off the bench, filling out each of the five major counting categories in a game for the first time all season. With Jake Layman exiting Monday with a foot injury and potentially at risk of missing time, the Timberwolves could rely more heavily on Okogie in the games to come.
