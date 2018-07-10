Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Fills up stat sheet in Summer League start
Okogie posted 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 78-69 win over the Nets in a Vegas Summer League contest.
After being selected as the 20th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the former Georgia Tech point guard has put up some decent stat lines so far in the Summer League, but a lingering hip injury has slowed him somewhat. As a result, second-rounder Keita Bates-Diop has looked a bit more polished and more in tune with the offense. One of these guards may end up in the G-League this coming season, and even though Okogie has struggled, he still has the inside track to snag a spot with the first team.
