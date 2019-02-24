Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Finds stroke in high-scoring loss
Okogie generated 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.
Despite his abbreviated time on the court, Okogie generated an impressive scoring tally with one of his most impressive shooting nights of the season. The 20-year-old has now seen minutes in the teens for three straight contests, but he's shot 46.7 percent or better in four of the last five games, leading to solid production relative to playing time. While still a secondary figure in terms of usage, the 2018 first-round pick retains value in deeper leagues and as a DFS punt play.
