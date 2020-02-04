Okogie submitted 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 26 minutes off the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Okogie has gone 10-for-10 at the free-throw line over the past two games, a major reason why he's been able to reach double figures in the scoring column in both contests. He continues to show little touch from the field (39.7 percent for the season) and three-point range (25 percent), however, making it difficult to rely on him putting up points with any sort of consistency.