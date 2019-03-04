Okogie had just two points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 loss to Washington.

Okogie found himself in early foul trouble and was never able to work himself into the game. Okogie has shown flashes during his time as the starter, however, Robert Covington (ankle) appears close to returning. This will likely see Okogie head back to the bench, nullifying any value he has right now.