Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Foul trouble limits performance
Okogie had just two points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 loss to Washington.
Okogie found himself in early foul trouble and was never able to work himself into the game. Okogie has shown flashes during his time as the starter, however, Robert Covington (ankle) appears close to returning. This will likely see Okogie head back to the bench, nullifying any value he has right now.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Contributes 15 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Finds stroke in high-scoring loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Stuck in shooting rut•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Limited minutes in victory•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...