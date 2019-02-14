Okogie managed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Rockets.

Okogie was excellent on both ends, filling in well along the wing against a tough opponent and stepping up in the absence of Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Robert Covington (ankle). While Okogie has reached double figures in four of the last five tilts, he's likely to return to a reserve role once Wiggins and Covington are back. Still, it's not clear how much longer Covington will be out.