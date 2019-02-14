Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Full line in Wednesday's win
Okogie managed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Rockets.
Okogie was excellent on both ends, filling in well along the wing against a tough opponent and stepping up in the absence of Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Robert Covington (ankle). While Okogie has reached double figures in four of the last five tilts, he's likely to return to a reserve role once Wiggins and Covington are back. Still, it's not clear how much longer Covington will be out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Stuck in shooting rut•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Limited minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays 24 minutes in start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...