Okogie (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 20 minutes Friday in the Timberwolves' 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal.

Okogie was back in action after having previously missed the Wolves' last five games while embedded in the NBA's health and safety protocol. He didn't appear to face any notable limitations with his playing time Friday, finishing with the eighth-most minutes on the team. Okogie looks like he'll have a spot on the Timberwolves' second unit for the time being.