Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Gets start Friday
Okogie will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Okogie will get the starting nod over Jarrett Culver, as well as the pleasure of defending James Harden. He has averaged 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across 25.4 minutes in 12 starts this season.
