Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Goes through shootaround
Okogie (knee) was able to take part in shootaround ahead of Monday's game against Utah, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Okogie, who missed Saturday's tilt with Houston, appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of game time. If he's officially given the green light to play, Okogie could get the start as Andrew Wiggins' (personal) status remains up in the air.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...