Okogie (knee) was able to take part in shootaround ahead of Monday's game against Utah, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Okogie, who missed Saturday's tilt with Houston, appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of game time. If he's officially given the green light to play, Okogie could get the start as Andrew Wiggins' (personal) status remains up in the air.

