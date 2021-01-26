Okogie posted one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during the 130-108 loss to Golden State on Monday.
Okogie was handed yet another start and once again disappointed during his limited minutes. The guard has yet to truly produce this season and has been one of the many reasons the Timberwolves have a losing record. He has not been efficient in any category and will not be viable any time soon.
