Okogie (hamstring) will be available for Monday's game against Atlanta, Dane Moore of BlueWire reports.
The Wolves will be without Juancho Hernangomez, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ricky Rubio due to COVID-19 protocols, but Okogie will be available for the third straight game after he missed a string of time with a hamstring strain. Okogie returned to the starting lineup against Memphis on Wednesday and finished with three points, three rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 27 minutes.
