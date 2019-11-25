Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Good to go Monday
Okogie (knee) is available Monday against the Hawks, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Okogie is good to go Monday after a bout of left knee soreness forced him to miss Saturday's game against the Suns. He's averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 24.7 minutes per clash this season.
